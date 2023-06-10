Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including energy, agriculture, and energy, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.

Characterising Pakistan as an important country in the region, the President expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen their long standing bilateral ties.

During the conversation, both countries agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, Information Technology, textiles and energy.

The Prime Minister also invited Kazakh President to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.