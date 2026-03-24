Pakistan Moves to Mediate as U.S.-Israel-Iran War Intensifies: FT

As the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its fourth week, Pakistan has emerged as a central diplomatic player, attempting to broker a ceasefire and prevent further regional destabilization.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Islamabad is positioning itself as the primary venue for potential peace talks between the Trump administration and Tehran.

The diplomatic push involves Pakistan’s top leadership. Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to discuss de-escalation strategies. Simultaneously, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has maintained a direct line of communication with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that senior Pakistani officials are facilitating “back-channel” messages between Tehran and key U.S. figures, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The goal is to establish Islamabad as a neutral ground where both sides can meet to resolve the ongoing Iran war concerns and broader Middle Eastern hostilities.

Strategic Motivations

Pakistan’s urgency stems from its unique geopolitical position. Sharing a nearly 1,000km border with Iran, Islamabad faces significant risks from the spillover of a full-scale. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already triggered energy shortages in Pakistan, and the threat of a massive refugee influx from Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province remains a high priority for Pakistani security forces.

Regional Coordination

Pakistan is not acting alone. Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has been in close contact with Turkish officials, who are also engaged in mediation efforts. While Iran’s foreign ministry officially denies direct negotiations with the U.S., they have acknowledged receiving messages through “friendly states”—a nod to the critical role Islamabad is currently playing.