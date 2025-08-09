Khawaja Asif Slams Indian Air Force Chief’s Claims regarding ‘Operation Sindoor’

Islamabad, Pakistan – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly refuted recent statements by the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Amar Preet Singh regarding Operation Sindoor, dismissing claims of Pakistani jet losses as “implausible” and “ill-timed.”

In a robust response shared on social media, Asif maintained that India’s military leadership is masking the “strategic shortsightedness” of Indian politicians, labeling them as “faces of monumental failure.”

Pakistan’s Response to India’s Operation Sindoor Claims

Asif highlighted that for over three months, India remained silent on these claims, while Pakistan provided detailed technical briefings to international media post-Operation Sindoor. Independent observers, including world leaders, senior Indian politicians, and foreign intelligence, acknowledged the destruction of multiple Indian Air Force aircraft, including Rafales.

He said that Pakistan successfully neutralized six Indian jets, S400 air defense systems, and unmanned aircraft, while disabling several Indian airbases. He emphasized that no Pakistani aircraft were hit during the operation, and Indian losses along the Line of Control were significantly heavier.

Call for Independent Verification

Challenging India’s narrative, Khawaja Asif proposed that both nations open their aircraft inventories for independent verification to reveal the truth. “If the truth is in question, let both sides open their aircraft inventories—though we suspect this would lay bare the reality India seeks to obscure,” he stated.

Warning Against Strategic Miscalculations

Asif condemned India’s “comical narratives” as politically motivated, warning that such falsehoods risk dangerous miscalculations in a nuclearized region. “Wars are not won by falsehoods but by moral authority, national resolve, and professional competence,” he asserted, urging India to refrain from destabilizing actions.