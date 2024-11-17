Pakistan Kisan Ittehad announces countrywide protest in December

MULTAN: Pakistan Kisan Ittehad announced a countrywide protest in December, against the imposition of agriculture tax on IMF’s demand.

The announcement was made by Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, President of the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad. He highlighted that farmers are unable to recover their cost of production, making it increasingly difficult for them to sustain agriculture.

Khokhar clarified that their movement is independent and not aligned with any political party. Criticizing the imposition of agricultural income tax, he remarked that farmers may as well recite Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un.

According to Khokhar, the electricity connections of farmers are being disconnected, further exacerbating their struggles.

Pakistan Kisan Ittehad chief stressed that developed countries provide support prices to protect their agricultural sectors, yet in Pakistan, food security has become the most pressing issue due to neglect by the government.

He also alleged that agriculture is being deliberately undermined under an international agenda. “A short time ago, wheat was imported to fill certain pockets, which has hurt local producers,” he claimed.

Khokhar further revealed that mango production has dropped by 60%, sesame seed production by 70%, and the wheat yield is expected to decline by 20-30%. Meanwhile, cases are being registered against farmers, adding to their woes.

Khokhar demanded that agriculture be made a priority, warning that ignoring the sector would jeopardize the nation’s food security.