Pakistan, Korea pledge to strengthen economic cooperation

Pakistan and Korea have pledged to strengthen economic cooperation and to work collectively towards addressing mutual concerns for the benefit of both nations.

The pledge was expressed at a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb with Korean Ambassador and representatives of Korean Companies working in Pakistan in Islamabad today.

The Minister underscored the significant macroeconomic improvements and noted the positive trend in foreign exchange reserves.

He also reiterated the commitment of the government to address the challenges faced by Korean companies operating in Pakistan and in this regard urged the relevant authorities to ensure their facilitation for smooth business operations.

The Korean Ambassador appreciated the government’s economic initiatives and strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea. He emphasized the need to fully exploit the untapped potential for further collaboration.

Representatives from Korean companies briefed the Minister on their concerns regarding project timelines and operational efficiency.a

