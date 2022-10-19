Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to step up cooperation in film, drama fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have agreed to continue mutual cooperation in film and drama related fields on fast track basis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the decision was made in the meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the two countries, to implement the Pak-Saudi joint ventures in the fields of film and drama making.

The long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in various fields were also discussed in the meeting. It was decided to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing mutual cooperation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated the Saudi ambassador on the appointment of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom.

The government and the people of Pakistan had immense respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership, she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said, had the vision of further strengthening trade and business-to-business ties with the KSA.

The minister also appreciated the important role played by the Saudi ambassador in the relief activities and his personal visit to the flood affected areas of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi ambassador said a large number of Pakistanis were playing an important role in the development of Saudi Arabia.

He said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property caused by the recent rains and floods in Pakistan, and assured to continue providing all possible assistance to the flood victims.

