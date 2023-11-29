Pakistan, Kuwait ink agreements in multiple fields

Pakistan has signed seven agreements and three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Kuwait to attract multi-billion-dollar investment in various sectors.

The agreements were signed after talks between Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al Sabah in Kuwait City, today.

The Agreements were signed in the areas of Food Security/Agriculture, Hydel Power, Water Supplies, establishment of Mining Fund to support mineral industry, Technology Zones Development and Mangrove Preservation.

Meanwhile, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the fields of culture and art, environment and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister termed the agreements with Kuwait another milestone in the achievements which the Special Investment Facilitation Council platform is bringing for the country.

The two leaders expressed great satisfaction at the trajectory of relations, agreed to remain in close contact, and take swift steps to further strengthen and deepen Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Underlining the importance of historical brotherly ties between the two countries they reaffirmed the desire to strengthen the fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present during the meeting.