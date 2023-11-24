Pakistan, Kuwait to ink seven MoUs for $10b investment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kuwait will sign seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investment worth $10 billion through seven projects in multiple fields including environment, mining and food security, ARY News reported on Friday.

In this regard, the federal cabinet, in its meeting approved seven MoUs to be signed during the upcoming visit of Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar to Kuwait.

Consequent to the efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), both countries would sign MoUs on multiple projects including the expansion of water reservoirs, mining facilities, conservation of mangrove forests on coastal areas, information technology and food security, said a statement.

The caretaker Prime Minister and the cabinet members appreciated the efforts of the SIFC and the relevant ministries.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting, instructed to ensure cooperation with the provinces for early and fair execution of the projects.

The body also endorsed the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases it had taken in its meeting on November 14, as well as those of the Economic Coordination Committee meeting on November 15, 2023.