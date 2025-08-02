Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on joint strategy for crypto, blockchain

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday agreed to devise a joint strategy in the fields of crypto, blockchain, and digital finance.

During a high-level video conference, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, held in-depth discussions with Farukht Aminov, Director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency.

The two sides stressed the importance of sharing knowledge, experiences, and best practices in digital innovation.

Bilal Bin Saqib praised Kyrgyzstan’s strategic role in shaping regulatory frameworks for digital assets. Both countries agreed to adopt a joint strategic approach and proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership.

The move reflects broader regional efforts to foster a secure, transparent, and modern digital economy across Central and South Asia.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Pakistan and the United States are now setting their sights on a new frontier of digital finance and blockchain innovation.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, and Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets on July 31, marked a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation on emerging technologies.

Also read: Govt allocates 2000MW electricity for Bitcoin mining

The meeting focused on global coordination of crypto policy and Pakistan’s ambitions to establish itself as a regional hub for Web3 innovation.

This development came just one day after the U.S. unveiled its long-anticipated Digital Asset Framework—a comprehensive blueprint for digital asset regulation—signaling a shift in international policy alignment.

The July dialogue builds on Minister Saqib’s landmark visit to the US in June, during which he held extensive discussions with prominent US lawmakers, including Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines.