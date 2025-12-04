Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan ink agreements, MoUs to boost ties in diverse fields

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have reaffirmed the shared resolve to elevate their relations by enhancing cooperation in political, trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, education, defense and cultural domains.

The affirmation was made at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in Islamabad here today.

Later addressing a joint press stakeout along with the Kyrgyz President, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan share links that are not merely historic but are timeless.

He mentioned that both the countries have nurtured a relationship grounded in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations since the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Describing his talks with the Kyrgyz President as fruitful, Shehbaz Sharif said we have detailed exchange of views in bilateral relations as well as important regional and international developments.

Pakistan PM said the fifteen MoUs and agreements signed today between the two countries will serve as a framework for structured and result oriented engagement and closer institutional linkages in various fields of mutual interest.

The prime minister said Pakistan is a gateway to the Indian Ocean and stands ready to provide Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through its ports.

He said our discussions highlighted the need to strengthen people to people exchanges through cultural initiatives, tourism promotion and academic partnerships.

He said the two sides have agreed to hold cultural events in each other’s countries. He said this will further reinforce the solid foundation of our friendship and brotherhood.

In his remarks on the occasion, the President of Kyrgyzstan, emphasized that Pakistan is our important partner in South Asia.