ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has appreciated the recent political negotiations between Iran and the United States, which were held in Muscat, Oman, on April 12, 2025.

The Foreign Office highlighted that Iran-US negotiations are of the essence to foster peace and constancy in the region.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson, the most effective approach to resolve differences is through discussions and common respect. Pakistan also applauded Oman for its role in hosting Iran-US negotiations and discussions.

The discussions between Iran and the US were focused on regional security and nuclear anxieties. Both sides agreed to continue the debates in the upcoming weeks.

As per Iranian officials, the negotiations were productive, while the US delegation did not break the silence to tell their stance on the results.

Pakistan has constantly supported tactful solutions to international arguments, where discussions and mutual understandings are the best way to get to positive outcomes.

The Foreign Office repeated that continued diplomatic efforts could lead to long-term constancy in the Middle East.

As the stress between Iran and the US has varied over the years, this recent Iran-US negotiations and discussions signal a strong shift toward diplomatic engagement.

Spectators note that regional collaboration and international settlement will be critical in safeguarding a peaceful solution to ongoing foreign challenges.

Pakistan has always been dedicated to supporting peaceful dialogue and supports all to follow political channels for the resolution of conflicts.

Earlier, Iran and the U.S. held talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene next week, the Iranian side said, a dialogue meant to address Tehran’s escalating nuclear programmed with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on his Telegram channel that his delegation had a brief encounter with its U.S. counterpart, headed by Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, after they exited the indirect talks mediated by Oman.