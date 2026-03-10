Pakistan launches long-awaited 5G spectrum auction

Pakistan on Tuesday formally launched the auction for 5G spectrum, marking the beginning of a new phase in the country’s digital connectivity.

The auction was inaugurated by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, along with the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Three telecom companies that qualified for the process are taking part in the auction.

The PTA has offered around 600 megahertz of spectrum for bidding as part of the plan to introduce 5G services in the country.

The first round of Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction has been completed. According to the Director General Licensing, in the first phase, a total of 190 MHz of spectrum in the 2600 MHz band was offered for bidding.

However, the demand exceeded supply, with an additional demand of 110 MHz recorded.

Due to the higher demand, the price of the spectrum has been increased by five percent for the second phase of the auction process.

The 3.5 GHz band, around 280 MHz spectrum, was made available during the first phase, while the demand reached 200 MHz, the DG Licensing added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS)/5G, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the auction was a historic step that would improve digital connectivity and strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy.

She said Pakistan had experienced several technological changes in the past, but the current phase of digital transformation was especially important for the country.

The minister said different institutions worked together to make the spectrum available for the auction. She added that this development would help Pakistan move towards the next generation of technology.

Shaza Fatima recalled that Pakistan entered the 3G and 4G era during the government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif between 2014 and 2016.

Since then, no major spectrum auction had taken place, which contributed to issues related to internet quality and user experience.

She said the auction would not only introduce 5G services but also improve the quality and capacity of existing 4G networks.

The minister said fast, reliable and affordable internet had become a basic need for citizens. She added that digital connectivity now plays an important role in many sectors, including the economy, agriculture, industry and national security.

She said the government had also abolished right-of-way charges for telecom infrastructure to speed up the expansion of fiber networks across the country.

A national fiberisation plan would soon be launched to help telecom companies expand infrastructure after acquiring spectrum.

According to the minister, the auction framework was prepared after consultations with several institutions, including the Spectrum Advisory Committee, the Ministry of Finance, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Frequency Allocation Board.

She said international telecom organisations appreciated Pakistan’s auction framework and positive feedback was received during discussions at the Mobile World Congress.

The minister added that people would start seeing improvements in 4G services within four to five months after the auction, while 5G services would initially be launched in Islamabad and provincial capitals within five to six months.

She also acknowledged the role of former IT minister Aminul Haq, government institutions and the armed forces for making spectrum available for commercial use in the national interest.

Shaza Fatima said the progress in the telecom sector was part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision, which aims to promote digitisation, provide technology training to youth, increase IT exports and encourage a cashless economy.

Speaking on the occasion, PTA Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman said the long-awaited day had finally arrived. He thanked all institutions that helped make the spectrum auction possible and said the availability of spectrum had been the biggest challenge.

He said the PTA and the Frequency Allocation Board worked closely to ensure that the spectrum was made available, adding that 5G services would bring modern internet facilities to remote areas.

Describing 5G as a “digital highway” and the engine of Pakistan’s future, he said the day marked the start of a new technological era.

He also noted that Pakistan had become the first country in Asia to abolish Right of Way charges, reducing them from Rs36,000 per kilometre to zero.

The PTA chairman added that the government had taken all necessary steps to support the telecom industry, and it was now up to telecom operators to actively participate in the spectrum auction.