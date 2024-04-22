Pakistan launches App for differently-abled children

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) have launched an online app for the parents of differently-abled children to connect them with the world around them.

According to details, the National IT Board is bringing approximately 30,000 out-of-school differently-abled children into the educational mainstream.

It will assist them in the selection of suitable educational institutions near their residence so that they can apply online without physical access to the relevant center.

The App will inform the people and parents about the services and facilities available in the DGSE’s centres and institutes as well as in the FDE schools for inclusive education.

Last year, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced plans to establish four parks for differently-abled citizens across the city.

The decision was announced by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

During a meeting held at the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) office, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, expressed the KMC’s commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities.

The proposed parks’ ownership will be transferred to the DEPD, ensuring their transformation into fully accessible spaces.