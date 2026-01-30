Pakistan launches ‘Disaster Risk Reduction’ badges for Girl Guides

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan and the Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA), has launched Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Badges and the DRR Badge Manual aimed to enhance disaster readiness and strengthen community resilience across the country.

The launch ceremony of the program was held at NDMA headquarters, Islamabad, attended by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, as the Chief Guest.

Officials stated that the initiative aims to empower young girls and community volunteers with practical knowledge and life-saving skills to better understand local hazards, respond to early warnings, prepare households and schools, and act safely during emergencies.

The DRR Badge Manual reflects a commitment to mainstreaming disaster risk reduction at the grassroots level by building local capacity and fostering a culture of preparedness, in line with the national disaster risk management framework.

The Pakistan Girl Guides Association has played a prominent role in disaster response efforts during floods, earthquakes, heatwaves and other emergencies. Their contributions include supporting relief distribution, assisting displaced families at camps, providing first aid, promoting hygiene and safety awareness, and offering psychosocial support, particularly to women and children.

As part of the national rollout of the initiative, the Pakistan Girl Guides Association conducted a Training of Trainers program from 26 to 30 January 2026, during which 59 master trainers from across Pakistan were trained. These master trainers will further cascade the DRR Badge program nationwide, ensuring wider outreach and strengthening community-level preparedness and resilience.

NDMA, in partnership with UNICEF and PGGA, reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive disaster risk reduction initiatives, particularly focusing on youth and women, to build a safer, more resilient Pakistan through informed, prepared and empowered communities.