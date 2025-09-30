Pakistan launches first sovereign framework to raise green and social financing

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has launched its Sovereign Sustainable Finance Framework as part of efforts to reinforce its commitment to sustainability and create a structured approach for raising Sustainable Financing Instruments, including green, social, and sustainability-linked bonds and sukuks.

The initiative is aimed at boosting Pakistan’s participation in the global sustainable finance market while helping to build a strong domestic ecosystem for sustainable financing.

The Framework has been developed with Citi Bank and Deutsche Bank serving as Joint Sustainability Coordinators. It is aligned with international standards, including the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) principles for green, social, and sustainability bonds, the Loan Market Association principles for green and social loans, and global blue bond guidelines issued by leading international institutions.

Sustainable Fitch has provided an independent Second Party Opinion (SPO) to ensure transparency and credibility.

The agency recognized Pakistan’s Framework as “Excellent,” reflecting its strong alignment with global best practices in sustainable finance. The SPO is publicly available on the Ministry of Finance’s website for reference.

Under the Framework, the Government of Pakistan can issue a wide range of Sustainable Financing Instruments, including bonds and international sukuks.

Also Read: Finance Minister departs for US to finalize trade dialogue

The Framework will remain in force until it is updated periodically to reflect evolving market practices and the progression of Pakistan’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda.

The government expects the new Framework to enhance its access to international sustainable finance, ultimately supporting Pakistan’s transition towards a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy.