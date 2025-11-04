Ishaq Dar launches Pakistan's first Google Chromebook Assembly line

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday launched Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook Assembly line, describing it as a “defining moment” in the country’s digital transformation.

Speaking at the event titled “Building the Digital Future, Together,” Dar said the localization of Chromebook production would make access to digital tools more affordable and inclusive, particularly in the education sector.

“From the launch of Pakistan’s first Chromebook assembly line to Google’s announcement of establishing a local presence in Pakistan, and the agreement between the Government of Pakistan and Google to upskill our youth—this is a defining moment for our country’s digital transformation,” Dar said.

The event was attended by federal ministers, IT experts and representatives of tech giant Google.

He noted that the initiative carries significant economic potential, laying the groundwork for job creation, supply chain development, and future technology exports.

Dar added that the move would bring Google closer to Pakistan’s developers, startups, and entrepreneurs, fostering direct collaboration, capacity building, and greater access to global platforms.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 delivered remarks at the launch of Pakistan’s first Chromebook Assembly Line & the Google–Pakistan Partnership, a landmark step in advancing #DigitalNationPakistan. He noted that these milestones… pic.twitter.com/nSHvPApFKK — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 4, 2025

“Let me assure you, the management of Google, you won’t regret setting up all this in Pakistan… You will be very happy to be here… And in the years to come, you’ll find many multinational and other partners coming here. Pakistan is moving fairly fast to achieve the position in the comity of nations, which it was originally destined,” he stated.

He further stated that under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Google and Pakistan would collaborate to provide AI skills training for 100,000 developers across the country.

Addressing concerns about high fiscal tax rates, the deputy prime minister said the government was pursuing an agenda to establish a reasonable, affordable and comparable tax structure.

The deputy prime minister, who recently returned from Istanbul after attending the Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers, also referred to ongoing efforts to implement the Gaza peace agreement, signed last month in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump by eight countries.