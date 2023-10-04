Pakistan launches health card mobile app

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker federal health minister Dr. Nadeem Jan launched the National Health Card App in Islamabad on Wednesday, aimed at empowering the people to organize their visits to hospitals.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the app was developed in cooperation with NADRA.

Highlighting its feature, the minister said the national health card app will get feedback from patients on the services they received.

“We are trying to bring innovation in the health insurance scheme. It is our effort to come up with a universal health insurance scheme after consultations with the provinces,” Nadeem Jan said.

He said the government has also planned to incorporate OPD services in the health insurance scheme. “For the poorest of the poor, these services will be free of cost but those who can afford will have to make co-payments.”

He, however, clarified that this contribution will be modest in size.

The minister further said that a two-day global health security summit is being hosted by Pakistan on December, 1 with the aim to collectively respond to the pandemic.