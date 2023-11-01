Pakistan launches helpline for illegal immigrants

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday established a dedicated helpline for receiving and addressing complaints against the illegal immigrants, ARY News reported.

According to the details, foreign citizens encountering issues related to their evacuation process can now call the government’s official phone numbers to seek assistance.

The Ministry of Interior also sought assistance from the citizens to contribute to the process by providing valuable information about the presence and activities of ‘illegal aliens’ in the country.

In another development, Karachi police conducted an operation against illegal immigrants and apprehended more than 20 illegal Afghan immigrants as the deadline to leave the country voluntarily expired today.

The police officials claim that the officers recovered duplicate Pakistani national identity cards from the possession of several individuals.

However, the arrested individuals were transported to the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sohrab Goth and later will be shifted to Haji Camp on two separate busses.