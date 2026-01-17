Pakistan announces national AI initiative

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government of Pakistan has announced the launch of “Indus AI Week 2026”, a flagship national initiative on artificial intelligence, scheduled to take place from 9 to 15 February 2026.

The initiative was announced by the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja. The government says the event will bring together policymakers, technology firms, universities, startups, students, and the general public in Islamabad and across Pakistan.

Organised by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through a public-private partnership, Indus AI Week is conceived as an open, inclusive, week-long national platform for AI learning, exploration, and participation.

The program will open with the Indus AI Summit at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre on 9 February. This will be followed by an Innovation, Learning and Engagement Arena at the Islamabad Sports Complex on 9 and 10 February.

Throughout the week, universities, companies and public institutions across Pakistan will host co-branded events under the Indus AI Week banner.

The program will feature a national technology showcase; innovation and startup spotlights connecting founders with investors; skills training and certification opportunities for students and professionals; a gaming and experiential AI arena; and interactive public engagement activities.

Together, these elements are intended to demystify artificial intelligence, broaden access, and translate AI conversations into hands-on learning, adoption, and collaboration across society.

Speaking at the announcement, Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the initiative builds on Pakistan’s National AI Policy, introduced last year, which laid the foundation for responsible and inclusive AI development.

“Indus AI Week reflects our determination to move beyond dialogue and towards adoption,” she said, adding that the program aims to position Pakistan as “a credible participant in the global AI ecosystem”.

Indus AI Week 2026 signals Pakistan’s readiness to embrace artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of national progress and international collaboration