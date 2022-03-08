Pakistan launches National Gender Policy Framework

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday announced the launch of the National Gender Policy Framework on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Addressing the event in Islamabad, Asad Umar said the National Gender Policy aimed at providing a structured mechanism with defined objectives for improving the lives of women and providing them with equal opportunities to excel in a professional sphere.

“Women are immensely contributing in different walks of life and playing an important role in the economic activity, emphasizing their role also needs to be recognized,” he said.

National gender policy framework being launched by ministry of planning today, which is also the international women’s day. It provides a structured framework with clear cut objectives and responsibilities assigned for improving the lives of the women of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/LPL7b45ymX — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 8, 2022

The launching ceremony was attended by the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Marazi, Parliamentary Secretary PD&SI Kanwal Shauzab, Lieutenant General Nigar Johar and several other dignitaries from different walks of life.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is being observed today worldwide including in Pakistan to honor the achievements of women in various fields of life.

This year’s theme of the day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Addressing the event in Islamabad in connection with women’s day, PM Imran Khan underlined the need for women education to take forward the country.

“This fight was also important for protection of rights of weak segments of the society including women,” he said.

