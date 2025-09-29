Pakistan launches National Youth Employment Policy to boost job opportunities

LAHORE: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, announced on Monday the launch of Pakistan’s National Youth Employment Policy (NYEP), aimed at creating robust employment opportunities for young people both domestically and internationally.

Unveiling the salient features of the National Youth Employment Policy (NYEP) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore, he announced a comprehensive package of measures, including overseas employment opportunities for up to 1.8 million Pakistani youth, the establishment of employment exchanges in every district, the registration of new businesses, and the launch of green jobs.

Rana Mashhood revealed that the government had secured overseas employment prospects, with countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Türkiye, and Belarus offering openings for skilled workers.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the policy, he said it was designed for all segments of youth—whether in schools, colleges, universities, or out of the education system.

“Every young Pakistani must be given the chance to shape a dignified life,” he said, adding that women would be an integral part of employment programmes up to 2029.

A dedicated committee on technical education and IT, chaired by the Prime Minister, meets every two months to monitor progress and expand employment initiatives. The policy includes training in language and professional skills to prepare youth for international labor markets.

Rana Mashhood announced that ten new businesses would be registered to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation. He added that youth involved in negative activities would also be rehabilitated and provided constructive opportunities under initiatives like green jobs.

He said that employment exchanges were being established in every district to facilitate job seekers not only through online platforms but also through doorstep services.