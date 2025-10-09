Pakistan launches PKR 90 million project to protect sea turtles

The federal government of Pakistan has launched a Rs.90 million initiative to protect endangered sea turtles during shrimp trawling, as part of broader efforts to sustain marine biodiversity and ensure the long-term health of ocean resources.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced the launch of the project on Thursday.

He stated that the project includes the distribution and installation of standardised Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) at no cost to fishermen. The devices allow turtles and other large marine animals to escape from shrimp nets without affecting the catch.

The project also includes training for trawler crews, capacity-building workshops and data collection to monitor how the devices perform at sea.

The minister emphasised that the use of TEDs would help to reduce accidental capture of endangered sea turtles, mitigate concerns from fishermen over shrimp loss and net damage, and pave the way for Pakistan to regain U.S. certification, which is essential for resuming shrimp exports to the American market.

Read Also: Pakistan signs UN treaty to conserve marine biological diversity

Highlighting the economic significance, the minister for maritime affairs noted that Pakistan’s current shrimp exports stand at around $100 million annually.

He further underlined that full compliance with TED and US recertification could potentially triple export volumes and open access to premium markets such as the European Union and Canada. The US shrimp market alone is valued at over $6 billion annually, he added.

Junaid Chaudhry stated that Pakistan currently sells shrimp at around $2 per kg. He believes with international certification, this could rise to $6 per Kg, beside unlocking new opportunities in lucrative markets, including the US, EU, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The project is being supported by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association (PAKFEA), Sindh Trawler Owners Fisheries Association (STOFA), Karachi Fish Harbour Authority (KFHA), Sindh Marine Fisheries Department (SFD), and Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS).

He urged the Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority, Sindh Fisheries Department, and Marine Fisheries Department to ensure immediate and full TED compliance, both at sea and at dockside.

“One hundred percent TED compliance and credible enforcement will be ensured. Continued non-compliance risks further deterioration of Pakistan’s seafood exports under international traceability regimes,” he warned.