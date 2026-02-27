Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes against Afghanistan- Live Updates

Unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces was carried out across multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on the night of Friday, February 26 2026, at 10:30 pm.

In response, Pakistan launches ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation against the Afghan Taliban Regime.

Live Updates

10:30 PM: Pakistan’s security forces immediately and effectively responded to the Afghan Taliban attack and caused significant casualties and material losses to the Afghan Taliban, while several of their border posts were destroyed.

Pakistani security forces launched retaliatory action in several border sectors, including Chitral, Khyber District, Mohmand District, Kurram District, and Bajaur District and destroyed several posts of Afghan Taliban.

10:32 PM: According to initial reports cited by the ministry of information, Afghan Taliban forces suffered heavy casualties and losses, and several of their posts were destroyed in retaliatory strikes by Pakistani forces.

10:51 PM Security gorces of pakistan has launched Pakistan has launched ‘Operation Ghazab Lil Haq’ against the Afghan Taliban regime following their unprovoked cross boarder attack.

Security sources said Pakistani forces retaliated “with full force”, targeting Taliban positions across several sectors. They claimed that militant hideouts were destroyed and that opposing fighters retreated following the response.

Under operation ‘Ghazab LilHaq’ in the Chitral sector, a Taliban check post was “precisely targeted and destroyed”, by the security forces of Pakistan.

10:56 PM: Clashes were also reported in the Nawagai sector of Bajaur, Tirah in Khyber district, Mohmand district and the Arundu sector Chakwal. Pakistani forces responded robustly in all affected areas.

According to the security sources, two Afghan posts were also destroyed in the Bajaur sector during the retaliatory action.

11:04 PM: According to the sources, at least 22 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed in the retaliatory action. Afghan Taliban fighters attempted to target Pakistani check posts using quadcopter drones.

The attempt was unsuccessful, with Pakistani forces reportedly shooting down all incoming drones in a timely response. Pakistani forces were continuing retaliatory action using both small and heavy weapons.

In addition, drones were being used by Pakistani forces to precisely target Taliban positions across the border, the sources said.

2:29 AM: In a statement, Federal Minister for information of Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar has said said 72 members of the Afghan Taliban had been killed and more than 120 injured in retaliatory operations by Pakistani security forces.

He added that 16 Taliban posts had been destroyed and that Pakistani forces had taken control of seven others during the fighting.

According to the information minister, an ammunition depot and a battalion headquarters belonging to the Afghan Taliban were also destroyed. He further claimed that a sector headquarters had been targeted and demolished. Over 36 tanks, artillery guns and armoured personnel carriers APCs used by the Afghan Taliban has been destroyed.

“Further retaliatory actions are ongoing,” he said, adding that Pakistan would respond firmly to any act of aggression.