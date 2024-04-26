Govt launching Trail Patrol for Islamabad’s Margalla hills

35.9 C
Friday, April 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said the government is launching Margalla Trail Patrol to protect the beautiful trails of Margalla Hills in Islamabad.

In a statement on social media platform X, he said the step has been taken especially for the safety of foreigners, who love to visit these beautiful places.

The Interior Minister said our security cover includes trail bikes, horse and foot patrols.

Earlier, the Wildlife Department confirmed the presence of five leopards at Islamabad hiking trails and National Park.

The Capital Development Authority also closed hiking trail 3 of the Margalla hills Islamabad after sightings of leopards in the area.

Spokesperson Wildlife Protection Board said the sightings of the leopards in the area were confirmed and the trail was closed for public safety.

Prior to this, a venomous snake was spotted in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills whereas the administration warned that the reptile could be dangerous if provoked.

Watch video here:

