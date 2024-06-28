NA approves increase in salaries, travel allowances for lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has passed an amendment in the Budget 2024-25 to increase the salaries and travel allowances of Pakistan lawmakers despite protest from the opposition.

The amendment, presented by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Patel, was approved with a majority vote. The amendment to the Salary and Allowances Act is being implemented through the Finance Bill 2024-25.

According to the documents, travel allowance for lawmakers have been increased from Rs10 to Rs25 per kilometre. Additionally, unused annual airline tickets will now carry over to the following year instead of being canceled.

The number of annual travel vouchers has also been increased from 25 to 30.

Meanwhile, the finance committee of the National Assembly has been entrusted with the authority to determine the salaries and allowances of lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly (NA) approved the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs18,870 billion.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb moved the motion for consideration of the Finance Bill, 2024 to give effect to the financial proposals of the federal government for the year, commencing on July 1, 2024.

The motion was passed with majority vote which led to the passage of Finance Bill-2024 after clause-by-clause reading and adopting amendments after due process of voting. All the amendments, presented by the opposition members, were rejected.