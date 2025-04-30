Pakistan likely to set new global temperature record: report

Pakistan could set the new world record of highest temperature this week, an American newspaper has warned in a report.

The Washington Post has said that the heat in South Asia could touch a world record of 50 degrees this week.

Temperatures in central and southern Pakistan rose to 118 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend and are forecast to climb through Wednesday, possibly nearing the global April record of 122 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the report.

Nawabshah district in Sindh, reached that scorching mark back in April 2018 and could repeat it again this week.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted heat wave conditions from April 26 to 30, advising the public to take precautionary measures.

A list of monthly global temperature extremes record confirms Nawabshah’s temperature from April 2018 as the record for April, at least across all of Asia.

A sprawling dome of high pressure, like a heavy lid trapping heat in a pot, is causing the wave of excessive warmth, stretching from the Middle East into South Asia.

This area has been home to some of the planet’s most unusually warm temperatures during April.

Heat will build across the Middle East and South Asia through the week, with Wednesday and Thursday looking like the hottest days for Pakistan.

One of the world’s most reliable weather models, called ECMWF, is predicting maximum temperatures around 120 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in central Pakistan.

Late in the week, the unusually hot air mass will move eastward toward China, as a new heat wave causes stifling heat across Central Asia, where temperatures in Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are forecast to soar past 100 degrees.

Temperatures have been more than 4 to 6 degrees above average in Pakistan so far this April.