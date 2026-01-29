Pakistan likely to present next 2026-27 budget first week of June

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2026-27 is expected to be presented in the first week of June, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the Ministry of Finance.

According to the budget calendar, the Finance Ministry’s Budget Wing will present the half-yearly economic report to the National Assembly in February.

By 20 February, ministries and relevant departments are required to complete a review of their economic performance and provide preliminary estimates for the upcoming budget, including development expenditures.

Budget review committee meetings for the ministries are scheduled between 30 March and 12 April, while the budget strategy paper for the next fiscal year is to be prepared by 20 April.

The Coordination Committee for Annual Planning (APCC) will hold its meeting in the first week of May, followed by the National Economic Council meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, in the second week of May.

All relevant budget documents for the next fiscal year are expected to be finalised by the end of May.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the government to secure the maximum possible relief from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Ahead of upcoming discussions with the IMF, the Government of Pakistan has decided to redefine its priorities. The premier asserted that additional burdens cannot be placed on the public or industries and instructed preparations to persuade the IMF to grant relief.

Sources revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought proposals within two weeks to obtain relief from the IMF.

He directed that concrete suggestions and a detailed plan be presented to secure relief, particularly aimed at easing challenges faced by industries.