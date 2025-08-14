Fuel prices likely to rise again in Pakistan

Pakistan is expected to witness another increase in petrol prices, while high-speed diesel (HSD) may see a substantial reduction, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

The government is set to announce new petroleum product prices today, with petrol likely to rise by Rs1.40 per litre for the fortnight starting August 16, driven by a sharp increase in global oil prices.

In contrast, HSD prices could drop by up to Rs11.50 per litre due to a notable decline in international diesel rates.

Over the past 15 days, global petrol prices have risen by $0.15 per barrel, while diesel prices have fallen by approximately $4.50 per barrel.

As of August 1, petrol was priced at Rs264.61 per litre after a Rs7.54 per litre cut, whereas HSD was selling at Rs285.83 per litre.

Prices w.e.f 1-August-2025

Fuel Type Old Price New Price Difference Petrol (Super) PKR 272.15 264.61 7.54 High Speed Diesel PKR 284.35 285.83 1.48 Light Speed Diesel PKR 155.81 PKR 155.81 0.0 Kerosene Oil PKR 171.65 PKR 171.65 0.0

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is expected to send the price summary to the government today, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif giving the final approval. The revised rates will take effect from midnight.

Pakistan reviews petroleum prices every 15 days, adjusting them in line with global market trends and the exchange rate.

Earlier on July 15, the federal government had hiked petrol and diesel prices which was in effect till July 31.

The petrol price had been raised by Rs5.36 per litre and while diesel saw an increase of Rs11.37 per litre.