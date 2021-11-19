Pakistan logs 418 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 1,281,240 with 418 fresh infections, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response said as many as 40,143 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 418 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.04%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,648 after ten more people succumbed to the viral disease during this period.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in hospitals across the country stands at 1,083.

Statistics 19 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,143

Positive Cases: 418

Positivity %: 1.04%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1083 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 19, 2021

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre issued directives for ramping up Covid-19 vaccination once the ongoing immunisation drive against measles and rubella is over.

The platform pondered the national vaccine strategy and instructed the provinces to get ready for large-scale Covid vaccination.

