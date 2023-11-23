Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made a formal request to join BRICS, an important group of developing countries, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

This was confirmed by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The spokesperson said we have taken this decision after having noted the BRICS related developments in Johannesburg.

She said by joining the organization, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism. She hoped that the BRICS will move forward on Pakistan’s request in line with its commitment for inclusive multilateralism.

The spokesperson said Pakistan enjoys friendly ties with most members of the BRICS as well as the newly invited group of countries.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and is member of several multilateral organizations. She said the country has played an important role for global peace and development.

When asked about the conspiracy foiled by the United States to assassinate a Sikh leader, the spokesperson recalled that Pakistan has long been a target of India’s state sponsored terrorism, subversion and espionage.

She said India’s network of espionage and extra territorial killings has gone global. Condemning and expressing concerns over it, she said India’s irresponsible and reckless conduct is a clear violation of international laws.

Responding to a question about the banning of Halal Food in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this is yet another manifestation of increasing Islamophobia in India. She said the banning of Halal Food is affront to the rights and freedoms of Muslims in India.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is concerned over the terror threat emanating from Afghanistan. She said we expect the Afghan authorities to take immediate action against the terrorist entities so that they do not pose any threat to us.

The spokesperson said Pakistan supports the call for an international peace conference on Palestinian question.

She said we believe that peace in the region can only be achieved with the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions calling for a two-state solution, culminating in a viable, sovereign and geographically-contiguous Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.