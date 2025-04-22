Pakistan, Malaysia discuss digital finance opportunities

Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) CEO Bilal Bin Saqib met Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan during his Jakarta visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting an official statement.

In a statement released from the Finance Division the meeting discussed the “collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets, and Shariah-compliant finance.”

“In a pivotal step toward strengthening regional cooperation in the digital economy, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan met with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), to explore collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets, and Shariah-compliant finance.”

On the occasion, Bilal Bin Saqib appreciated Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic finance and crypto rules and regulations.

Both parties expressed strong alignment on key areas of cooperation, including regulatory coordination between financial authorities and cross-border talent development and Web3 education initiatives.

On April 8, the globally renowned founder of crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, widely known as CZ, was appointed as the strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The formal announcement was made during a high-level meeting held in Islamabad, attended by Zhao and representatives of the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan governor, and secretaries from the Law and IT ministries were also present in the meeting.