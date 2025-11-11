Commerce Minister orders formation of working group on Pakistan-Malaysia Meat Export

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired the 3rd meeting of the Committee on Pakistan-Malaysia Cooperation on Meat Export, emphasizing the need to strengthen Pakistan’s meat export sector and ensure competitive pricing in the Malaysian market.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the minister directed the authorities to form a working group and submit a final report within a week.

He underscored the importance of engaging all stakeholders — including the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — to achieve the target of $200 million in meat exports.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanvir Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The committee focused on reviewing strategies for meat exports to Malaysia, with particular attention to costs, competitiveness, and supply chain logistics for both buffalo and cow meat.

Officials discussed CNF (Cost & Freight) pricing, comparative cost analysis with India, and the need to maintain Pakistan’s market competitiveness while ensuring quality standards from farm to slaughterhouse.

Participants also highlighted the importance of selecting buffaloes aged between 14 and 18 months to meet Malaysia’s market requirements and addressed issues related to market fluctuations, pricing mechanisms, and incentives for private sector participation to sustain exports.

The committee further reviewed ways to enhance technical efficiency at farms and slaughterhouses — including reducing electricity costs, adopting new technologies, and improving operational efficiency to optimize production.

The committee concluded that long-term cooperation with Malaysia, supported by a combination of government assistance and active private sector engagement, is essential to reduce costs, increase production efficiency, and meet the competitive standards of the Malaysian meat market.

Notably, last month, Malaysia announced plans to import $200 million worth of Halal meat from Pakistan as both countries pledged to strengthen their bilateral cooperation across various sectors.