Pakistan, Malaysia sign 6 MoUs to boost cooperation in education, anti-corruption efforts

PUTRAJAYA: Pakistan and Malaysia on Monday signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including education, tourism, Halal certification, and anti-corruption efforts.

The documents were exchanged during a formal ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex – the office of the Malaysian Prime Minister – as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of his counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The signing ceremony followed a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, as well as delegation-level talks.

Diplomatic Training Cooperation

An MoU was signed between the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR) of Malaysia and Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy to promote collaboration in diplomatic training.

Putrajaya: Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim witness exchange of memorandums of understanding between Pakistan and Malaysia.#ShehbazInMalaysia pic.twitter.com/bfVigA83Pj — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 6, 2025

The documents were exchanged by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan.

Higher Education

The two governments also signed an MoU on cooperation in higher education. The agreement was formalized by DPM Ishaq Dar and Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir.

Tourism Promotion

Minister of Tourism of Malaysia Tiong King Sing and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar exchanged the documents of an MoU between the two governments for cooperation in the field of tourism.

Halal Certification

Both sides agreed to collaborate on Halal certification standards. The relevant documents were exchanged by Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Haji Mohd Na’im Bin Haji Mokhtar, and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

Anti-Corruption

Both countries inked an MoU to expand cooperation in combating and preventing corruption. The documents were exchanged by Chief Commissioner The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Azam Bin Baki and Deputy Chairman of NAB Sohail Nasir.

SME Development

The sixth accord focusing on enhancing cooperation between Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Pakistan and Malaysia’s SME Corporation. Chief Executive Officer SME Corporation Malaysia Rizal bin Dato’ Nain and Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi exchanged the documents.