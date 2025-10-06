Pakistan, Malaysia vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of Malaysia for their warm hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations during his ongoing official visit.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Perdana Putra Complex, both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in trade, education, and regional peace.

“Our relations have strengthened over time, and I thank the people of Malaysia for their heartfelt welcome,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz. “Malaysia is like a second home to us.”

براہِ راست:پردانا پترا، ملائیشیا میں وزیراعظم محمد شہبازشریف کا استقبال اور گارڈ آف آنر https://t.co/Y21vpXmjiY — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 6, 2025

During their discussions, the leaders reviewed progress in Pakistan–Malaysia bilateral ties and explored new avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors.

PM Shehbaz lauded Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s vision and leadership, calling him “a leader of remarkable qualities.” He also welcomed Malaysia’s decision to import halal meat worth $200 million from Pakistan, describing it as a major step toward expanding economic engagement.

“We will continue to expand halal meat trade with the passage of time,” Shehbaz said, adding that Pakistan seeks to pursue joint ventures to benefit from Malaysia’s technological and industrial expertise.

Addressing the press conference, PM Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of peace between Pakistan and India, noting that stability in South Asia was crucial for the entire region. He also assured that Malaysia would extend full cooperation in combating terrorism.

In a symbolic gesture, PM Shehbaz praised his counterpart’s newly launched book, saying it would “serve as a bridge between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honor as he arrived at the Perdana Putra Complex – Office of the Malaysian prime minister.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Malaysia were played as the both the leaders stood at the salute dais.

Prime Minister Shehbaz inspected the guard of honour given by the smartly turned out contingents of Malaysian armed forces.

Later, both the leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the one-on-one meeting and the delegation level talks to review Malaysia-Pakistan bilateral ties and explore new areas of collaboration in multiple sectors.