web analytics
32.4 C
Karachi
Monday, May 12, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan manages to Internationalize Kashmir issue, says Omar Abdullah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NEW DELHI: Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s puppet chief minister Omar Abdullah has confessed in a television interview that Pakistan has managed to internationalize the Kashmir question.

He remarked that the state’s tourism sector has dealt a severe blow and once again Pakistan has managed to bring Kashmir into the international focus.

Abdullah further pointed out that “the US, which seems to be keen to inject itself in the role of a moderator, interlocutor”, has also contributed to the internationalization of the issue.

Omar Abdullah said that “We are in a place, where we didn’t expect to be”.

Pakistan’s DG ISPR in a press conference said that lasting peace is not possible without a just resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In a significant revelation, DG ISPR detailed how Pakistan conducted targeted precision strikes on 26 Indian military installations using the Fatah-I and Fatah-II missile systems.

These included military sites in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Avantipura, Udhampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Barnala, Halwara, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamun, and Ambala.

Notably, two Indian S-400 air defence systems in Adampur and Bhuj, along with BrahMos missile storage depots in Beas and Nagrota, were neutralised. Command centres and radar systems in Uri and Poonch were also destroyed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.