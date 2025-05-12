Pakistan manages to Internationalize Kashmir issue, says Omar Abdullah

NEW DELHI: Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s puppet chief minister Omar Abdullah has confessed in a television interview that Pakistan has managed to internationalize the Kashmir question.

He remarked that the state’s tourism sector has dealt a severe blow and once again Pakistan has managed to bring Kashmir into the international focus.

Abdullah further pointed out that “the US, which seems to be keen to inject itself in the role of a moderator, interlocutor”, has also contributed to the internationalization of the issue.

Omar Abdullah said that “We are in a place, where we didn’t expect to be”.

Pakistan’s DG ISPR in a press conference said that lasting peace is not possible without a just resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In a significant revelation, DG ISPR detailed how Pakistan conducted targeted precision strikes on 26 Indian military installations using the Fatah-I and Fatah-II missile systems.

These included military sites in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Avantipura, Udhampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Barnala, Halwara, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamun, and Ambala.

Notably, two Indian S-400 air defence systems in Adampur and Bhuj, along with BrahMos missile storage depots in Beas and Nagrota, were neutralised. Command centres and radar systems in Uri and Poonch were also destroyed.