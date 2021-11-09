Pakistan marks 144th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE: Pakistanis are celebrating the 144th birth anniversary of national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal with national zeal and fervour today.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore where a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed ceremonial guard duties.

Pakistan Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Aamir Iqbal was the chief guest at the ceremony. He laid a floral wreath at the tomb and offered fateha.

Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organisations have arranged special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

Known as the Poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on Nov 9, 1877. Iqbal received his early education in the traditional maktab. Later he joined the Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matriculation examination.

In 1897, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Government College, Lahore. Two years later, he secured his Masters Degree and was appointed in the Oriental College, Lahore, as a lecturer of history, philosophy and English.

