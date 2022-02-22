Pakistan marks five years of Op Radd-ul-Fasaad

RAWALPINDI: It has been five years today since the Pakistan Army launched the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to eliminate terrorists across the country.

In a Twitter statement, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, said, “today marks 5 yrs of Op Radd ul Fasaad (RuF).”

“Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror & eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country; RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective,” the military spokesperson said.

He maintained that the operation continued successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. “The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people,” he added.

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched on February 22, 2017.

