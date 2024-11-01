web analytics
Five including three schoolchildren killed in Mastung blast

MASTUNG: At least five including three schoolchildren were killed and several others were injured in Mastung blast, where a police van was targeted, ARY news reported on Friday, quoting police.

As per details, an explosion occurred near a police mobile at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung.

As a result five people including three schoolchildren, one policeman and a passerby were killed, while scores were injured. The police said the majority of injured include schoolchildren.

All injured have been transferred to Civil Hospital, where emergency has been enforced.

Read more: Mastung blast: Balochistan govt vows to crush terrorist groups

Last year, at least 55 people including a cop died and 100 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan.

According to the district administration, Mastung’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori was among the deceased.

Police said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP Gishkori’s car.

30 bodies were brought to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital – Mastung, CEO Dr Saeed said. According to the Medical Superintendent (MS), 19 bodies were presented in DHQ Hospital Mastung and five bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

