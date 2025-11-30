Pakistan may send troops for Gaza force: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan may send military troops for the Gaza Peace Force, but it first requires setting the terms of reference (TORs), mandate and the role of the force.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Ishaq Dar said that the international stabilisation force (ISF) for Gaza should be mandated from the United Nations Security Council. The Prime Minister in principle announced sending troops for the force after consultation with the Field Marshal, Dar said.

He clarified in presser that disarming Hamas in Gaza, “will not be our duty but it will be the mandate of the Palestinian Authority.”

Pakistan’s deputy PM said that Indonesia has also expressed reservations over disarming Hamas group.