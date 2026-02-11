Pakistan may act against terrorists in Afghanistan before Ramadan, says Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has speculated that Pakistan could take action against militant groups in Afghanistan before the start of Ramadan.

Speaking to ARY News programme KHABAR, Khawaja Asif said third parties were engaged in negotiations and were aware of the consequences of prolonged inaction. While he declined to provide a specific timeline, he stressed that Pakistan would have to respond sooner rather than later as delays in addressing security threats are costing the country heavily.

The minister expressed concern that militant activity originating from Afghanistan had not subsided. He said if authorities across the border remained passive observers, they would effectively share responsibility.

He added, Pakistan remains open to dialogue, but it cannot accept a situation in which talks are followed by attacks on its territory.

Asif noted that some level of communication continues with Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration. He suggested that solutions could emerge if militants chose to return or relocate elsewhere, although no formal proposals were currently under discussion.

According to him, Afghan counterparts have admitted they cannot provide written guarantees on security matters and can only offer verbal assurances.

He further said that regional stability could improve if neighbouring countries jointly guaranteed peace in Afghanistan, potentially opening the door for financial assistance frameworks.

On domestic matters, the defence minister emphasised that both civilian and military leadership of Pakistan must stand shoulder to shoulder to counter terrorism, praising security forces for ongoing sacrifices. He maintained that the government is working effectively and that provinces should remain aligned in tackling the threat.

Asif also briefly commented on other issues, including the government’s decision on a cricket fixture with India and political developments, reiterating that national interests must come before political expediency.