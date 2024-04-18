Meet Pakistani family whose heart beats on the right side

26.9 C
Nature has created the human body and all its organs in complete harmony and beauty. However, it is also a marvel of nature that some people, despite changes in this order, are leading healthy lives.

One such family resides in Sindh’s Qambar-Shahdad Kot district, whose six members have their hearts on the right side.

The family in Selra village in Qamber Shahdadkot district, includes the 53-year-old head of family Khuda Bux Selro, his wife, two young sons, a 22-year-old daughter and six months old grandson.

According to Khuda Bux, all in the family are leading a normal and healthy life with heart on the right side. He desired the Guinness Book of World Records to register his family accordingly.

The health experts said Dextrocardia, a congenital abnormality, is a rare condition in which heart points toward the right side of chest instead of the left side. Less than 1 percent of the general population is born with dextrocardia.

