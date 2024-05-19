Pakistan men’s team meets women cricketers in Leeds

LEEDS: Pakistan men’s cricket team on Sunday held a casual meeting with national women cricketers in a meet and greet event organised at a hotel in Leeds, England.

Pakistan’s men’s white-ball captain Babar Azam, along with senior manager Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, and other players, wished the women’s cricketers well for their remainder matches part of the England tour.

Pakistan women’s team is set to play the last T20I of the three-match series against England later today at Headingley. England have already attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The national women’s team will then take on England in a three-match ODI series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, scheduled to be played from 23 to 29 May in Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford.

Meanwhile, Pakistan men’s cricket team will play their first match of the four match T20I series against England at the Headingley Cricket Ground on May 22.

The national men’s cricket team reached here on Wednesday, following their 2-1 series victory over Ireland in the three-match series.

After the conclusion of the England series, the Pakistan team will depart for the United States of America (USA) to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The 2009 champions will start their campaign against co-host USA on June 4 before taking on arch-rivals India on June 9.

Playing women XIs

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

England: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell