Pakistan met office forecasts snowfall in Murree, Galiyat on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is finally set to receive much-needed rain and snowfall this weekend, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A shallow western disturbance approached the western regions of the country on Friday, bringing the likelihood of rain and snowfall across multiple provinces.

The Met Office has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the plains, with snowfall expected over hilly areas from December 13 to 15. The incoming weather system is expected to provide relief to regions currently experiencing unusually dry conditions during what is normally a wetter season.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Upper Region)

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over the hills, are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Buner from December 13 to 15, with occasional gaps.

Gilgit-Baltistan

The same weather pattern is expected to affect Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar during this period.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir regions, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, and Haveli, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the hills between December 13 and 15, with intermittent breaks.

Merged Districts / KP (Southern Belt)

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with light rain and snowfall are expected in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, and Waziristan on December 14 and 15.

Balochistan

Light rain and snowfall are forecast for Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, and Noshki during the same timeframe.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi & Upper Punjab

There are chances of drizzle in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and the Potohar region, while light rain and light snowfall are expected in Murree and Galiyat on Sunday and Monday.

Fog Advisory

From the night of December 12 through December 16, moderate and at times dense foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

These foggy conditions may reduce visibility significantly and disrupt traffic over motorways and highways, and the public is advised to remain cautious during this period.

Next Weather System

The Met Office has indicated that another western disturbance is likely to influence western and upper parts of the country from December 19.

Advisory for tourists

Snowfall may lead to road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Quetta, Ziarat, and Chaman during the forecast period.

There is also a possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Tourists and travelers heading to mountainous areas are strongly advised to remain cautious.