Will step down if ECP holds elections tomorrow: information minister

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Friday asserted that he will step down from his post if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) holds elections tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The caretaker minister made these remarks while briefing the media regarding the decisions taken during the first meeting of caretaker federal cabinet.

“ECP is solely responsible for holding the elections. Whether they choose to conduct them in 90 days or in February, we will not prolong our stay even by a single minute,” the information minister remarked.

Murtaza Solangi said that the interim government was committed to providing “full cooperation” to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in order to guarantee impartial and transparent elections throughout the country.

The minister also confirmed that he met with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and affirmed the interim government’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive cooperation.

The Minister further expressed resolve and determination of the caretakers to abide by their oath and discharge their responsibilities as per law and the Constitution. “Revamping economy is the top priority of the caretaker government,” he added.

Condemning the Jaranwala incident, Murtaza Solangi said the state of Pakistan was standing by its minority communities as all citizens have equal rights as per law and the Constitution of the country.

Responding to a query regarding hike in petrol prices, the information minister clarified that a programme Pakistan entered with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) entailed certain commitments, including reduced subsidies.

“Considering our foreign exchange reserves’ status, it’s unfeasible for a country like ours to purchase costly oil and then sell it at a lower price,” he added.

Read more: Elections not possible in 90 days: ECP

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections were impossible within 90 days.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 and the final on December 14.

The ECP meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.