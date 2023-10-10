Planning minister orders to accelerate work on CPEC projects

GWADAR: Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed has directed the relevant departments to accelerate work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Gwadar.

The planning minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting in Gwadar to review progress on CPEC projects.

Sami Saeed said that the caretaker government was committed to socio-economic development of the province and several projects of health, education and social sector have been completed in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the representatives of different ministries and divisions gave a detailed briefing about their respective projects.

Major projects in Gwadar under CPEC include Gwadar Power Plant, Distribution of 2000 Boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line (via Nag-Basima), New Gwadar International Airport, China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute, Gwadar East-bay Expressway, Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port.

The meeting was also briefed about security measures for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan to avoid any untoward incidents.