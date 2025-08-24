Pakistan minister shares updates on internet speed in the country

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, announced that the installation of three new submarine internet cables will improve internet speed in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Minister Khawaja emphasized that no country can progress in today’s world without robust digital infrastructure.

“This is not just about faster internet — it’s about opening new frontiers for innovation, investment, and inclusion,” she said.

The new cables, set to dramatically improve Pakistan’s bandwidth and international connectivity, come at a time of record-breaking digital growth.

Pakistan has added 10 million new mobile users in the past year alone, with total mobile subscribers now exceeding 200 million as of 2025.

Internet usage has surged by 25% over the past two years, reflecting a population increasingly engaged with the digital economy.

Perhaps the most significant milestone: 8 million women came online for the first time — a major step forward in closing the country’s gender digital divide and empowering women through access to information and opportunity.

Read more: Mobile internet services begin to restore in Quetta

Digital analysts say the momentum signals a readiness among Pakistanis to fully embrace a connected future. “With improved infrastructure, we’re looking at a digital economy that could reshape every sector — from education and healthcare to finance and governance,” one expert noted.

While the future looks promising, Pakistan’s recent digital history has been fraught with setbacks. The country ranked first globally for financial losses due to internet shutdowns in 2024, with estimated damages exceeding ₨45,000 crore.

The most impactful disruption occurred on February 8, when a nationwide blackout during the general elections delayed result transmission and cast doubts on electoral transparency.