Law minister vows to ensure ‘free and fair’ elections in country

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam on Wednesday vowed to ensure ‘free and fair’ general elections in accordance with the Constitution and Law, ARY News reported.

According to details, the law minister held a meeting with the provincial ministers and discussed matters pertaining to the upcoming general elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies.

During the meeting, all the law ministers underscored the importance of upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring smooth conduct of elections.

It was unanimously agreed that the constitution must be read as a whole. As per the constitution, the conduct of general elections and announcement of elections date is the sole competence of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Read More: President Arif Alvi suggests election date in letter to CEC

The Provincial Law Ministers emphasised the general elections to the National and the four provincial assemblies must be held on same day to ensure harmony amongst all the federating units and to avoid unnecessary financial burden on the national exchequer.

The discussion highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in Pakistan, adhering to the principles of democratic governance.

Earlier, it was reported that the ECP decided to hold general elections in the second week of February 2024.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the election commission is likely to issue general elections schedule after December 2023. “The election schedule will be issued 54 days after the completion of the delimitation process,” said sources with ECP.