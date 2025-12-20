Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce gets First Podcast Studio

In a significant step towards digital innovation and knowledge dissemination in the agriculture sector in particular horticulture, Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan today inaugurated the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC)’s inaugural podcast series.

This marks the first podcast initiative under the Ministry of Commerce, aimed at enhancing awareness, sharing best practices, and fostering growth in Pakistan’s vital horticulture industry.

The podcast, titled “Horticulture Horizons,” will serve as a dynamic platform for stakeholders, including farmers, exporters, researchers, and policymakers. It will feature in-depth discussions on key topics such as sustainable farming techniques, export strategies, value addition, and overcoming sector challenges like post-harvest losses and climate change impacts.

International experts from leading agricultural nations will be invited as guests to share global insights and innovative solutions, enriching the content with diverse perspectives.

PHDEC, established as a Section 42 company under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), has been at the forefront of promoting horticulture development and exports.

Its achievements include establishing fruit dehydration units, facilitating banana exports to Iran, distributing over 1 million mango and banana bagging bags, and organizing over 100 training workshops nationwide.

The podcast builds on these efforts by leveraging digital media to disseminate best practices, such as climate-smart varieties, efficient irrigation, and compliance with international standards like GlobalGAP and HACCP.

The Ministry of Commerce continues to prioritize innovative approaches to support the sector, including e-commerce promotion, market access to premium regions like the EU and Middle East, and collaborations with organizations such as FAO.

The podcast episodes will be available on major streaming platforms, with the first episode featuring a discussion on boosting productivity in key crops including mangoes, citrus, and potatoes.

With our rich diversity in fruits and vegetables, and PHDEC’s proven track record in initiatives like cherry exports to China and solar dehydration units, this platform will accelerate our goal of reaching $2 billion in horticulture exports within the next three years.

This initiative further underscores the government’s vision to capture a larger share of the global fruit and vegetable market, projected to reach $388 billion by 2034, through collaborative efforts between federal and provincial governments, the private sector, and farmers.

During the inauguration ceremony held at the Ministry of Commerce headquarters, Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the podcast’s role in bridging knowledge gaps and empowering the horticulture community.

“This podcast is a testament to the Ministry of Commerce’s commitment to adopting innovative strategies that align with the demands of the digital era,” said Minister Khan. “By digitally engaging all stakeholders— from small-scale farmers to international partners—we aim to educate, inspire, and drive the transformation of Pakistan’s horticulture sector into a global export powerhouse.