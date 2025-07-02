Pakistan misses export target in FY2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government failed to meet its export target for the fiscal year 2024–25, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting PBS.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the volume of exports during the fiscal year 2024-25 stood at $32.106 billion, falling short of the government’s target of $32.341 billion.

Meanwhile, the country’s total imports reached $58.38 billion, exceeding the official target of $57.283 billion. As a result, the annual trade deficit amounted to $26.274 billion, surpassing the projected gap of $24.941 billion.

Despite missing the targets, exports showed a year-on-year growth of 4.67%, while imports recorded a 6.57% increase.

The larger-than-expected import volume and the shortfall in exports contributed to the widening of the trade deficit, posing continued challenges for the government’s external account management.

Read more: Govt reduces port charges to ‘boost’ exports

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs reduced charges for export and transshipment containers through the Port Qasim Authority by 50 per cent.

According to a notification, the revised charges are in effect from July 1, 2025. The decision aims to provide ‘relief’ to the trade sector and stimulate economic growth.

The reduction applies to export cargo at Port Qasim, including Marginal Wharf, FOTCO, and PIBT, where wharfage charges for export and transshipment containers have been halved.

Additionally, charges for containerized cargo at DP World have been relaxed. However, the notification clarifies that no concessions will be extended to empty containers.