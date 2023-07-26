Pakistan monsoon death toll reaches 150

ISLAMABAD: At least 150 people have died in weather-related incidents across Pakistan since June 24 when monsoon rains began, ARY News reported quoting National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the data compiled by the NDMA, worst-hit regions include Punjab, where 66 people died, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 41 fatalities, Sindh 15, Balochistan 6, Islamabad 11, AJK 6 and Gilgit-Baltistan reported five deaths.

More than 233 people had been injured in the incidents caused by the rains or flooding, while more than 468 houses were damaged.

More rains

Meanwhile, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today. This monsoon spell will continue till July 30, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today.

Under the influence of the new weather system Islamabad could receive rainfall with thunderstorm.

South Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will receive thunderstorm and rain, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rainfall has been expected in southeast Balochistan and South Punjab. Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir likely to receive downpour at sporadic places.

The rainy system will bring rainfall in some areas of Upper Sindh.

Met Office has cautioned against likely flooding in the low-lying areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned against likely landslides in hilly areas and flash floods in hill torrents during heavy rains.